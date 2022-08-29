Reshuffle: Chitharanjan, Nandakumar may join cabinet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With M V Govindan taking over the reins of the CPM, the stage is set for a cabinet reshuffle which will most probably see the Kannur stalwart being replaced by another leader from the CPM stronghold. The cabinet berth vacated by Saji Cherian recently will also be filled as part of the exercise, which may see a change of role for a couple of ministers.

However, with the assembly in session, a cabinet rejig is likely only after the Onam season. Prominent among the names doing the rounds for the two vacant berths are two-time MLA from Kannur district and DYFI leader A N Shamseer, Alappuzha MLA P P Chitharanjan, Ponnani MLA P Nandakumar and CPM central committee member and four-time MLA K K Shailaja.

The exclusion of Shailaja from the second Pinarayi Vijayan government was a talking point after her stellar performance as health minister in the first Pinarayi cabinet. Her seniority in the party as its central committee member also gives her an advantage. However, the CPM’s ‘single term for a minister’ norm may spoil her prospects again.

Shamseer’s name was in the reckoning even when the first Pinarayi cabinet was being constituted. In the Pinarayi government’s second innings, Shamseer lost the cabinet berth to P A Mohamed Riyas, who is junior to him in the party and the state legislature. Though Shamseer’s inclusion will help increase the Muslim representation in the cabinet, this factor alone may not help him clinch a berth, party insiders believe.

Chitharanjan will most likely be the best choice to replace Saji Cherian taking into account the ‘Alappuzha factor’ and his close association with the fisheries sector. Nandakumar, who helped the CPM retain the Ponnani seat in Malappuram despite opposition from within the party’s local unit, is considered close to senior leaders in the state committee.

According to party sources, the cabinet rejigs will also see V Sivankutty stepping down from the general education minister’s post in the wake of his involvement in the assembly vandalism case. He will most likely take over the responsibility of CPM’s Thiruvananthapuram district secretary. The move is aimed at avoiding the embarrassment of a minister facing trial as an accused in a vandalism case.

Besides, incumbent district secretary Anavoor Nagappan is already a member of the powerful CPM state secretariat and it is unlikely that he will continue in his role as district chief. In such a scenario, Speaker M B Rajesh may enter the cabinet and take over the general education portfolio handled by Sivankutty.

As a possible replacement for Rajesh, the name of Health Minister Veena George is doing the rounds.

Veena’s performance as health minister had recently earned the party’s flak, giving credence to the speculation that she will be shifted to the Speaker’s post. If that happens, the state may get a new health minister as well.

