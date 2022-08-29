Rs 6.5-crore revenue in 10 months, KSRTC’s budget tourism a hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The budget tourism project launched by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation last November has turned out to be a huge hit among travellers in the state. The project has generated a revenue of Rs 6.5 crore, by operating special budget services to around 100 tourist destinations across the state.

“Ever since the launch of the project, more than 1 lakh people have availed of the special budget tourism services. The project that ensures safe and pocket-friendly trips has great demand among the public,” said an official with KSRTC’s budget tourism project.

According to the official, the project offers a total of 427 tour packages to various destinations across the state, and it has organised around 2,000 trips so far.

KOCHI: The budget tourism project launched by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation last November has turned out to be a huge hit among travellers in the state. The project has generated a revenue of Rs 6.5 crore, by operating special budget services to around 100 tourist destinations across the state. “Ever since the launch of the project, more than 1 lakh people have availed of the special budget tourism services. The project that ensures safe and pocket-friendly trips has great demand among the public,” said an official with KSRTC’s budget tourism project. According to the official, the project offers a total of 427 tour packages to various destinations across the state, and it has organised around 2,000 trips so far.