Home States Kerala

Bang, and muddy water came gushing down: Idukki landslide survivor

Ashokan, who first realised the landslide at Sangamam, recalls that everything happened in a fraction of a second

Published: 30th August 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue workers remove a body recovered from the debris following landslide at Sangamam in Kudayathoor, Idukki on Monday | Shiyami

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: “Around 3am, when everyone was in deep sleep, I heard a loud noise. Everything happened in the fraction of a second,” recalled Ashokan N S, a resident of Sangamam near Kudayathoor, who first realised that a landslide had struck the region. He quickly alerted others and initiated relief activities, unaware at the time that five people would lose their lives.

“It was raining heavily, and the intensity increased by midnight,” he said.Ashokan and his family are settlers in Sangamam, a residential area located on a hill slope. They have been living there for more than 50 years. But the local residents have never witnessed any such incident before.

“The downpour on Sunday night was so heavy that I couldn’t sleep calmly. When I came out after hearing the loud sound, muddy water was gushing through the streams on either side of my house. Soon I rang up my brother Rajesh who lives close to Kochettan’s (Soman) house on the upper slope and inquired whether they were safe, and asked him to look at neighbouring houses,” he said.

Rajesh told him Soman’s house was completely buried under the debris and that he could not see anyone there. Soon he informed other residents and sought help from the fire and rescue services.

“Carrying out relief work became impossible for the local residents due to darkness and mud flow. Rescue workers reached the spot by 4am and families living near the landslide site were shifted immediately,” Ashokan said.  

Above Ashokan’s, and his neighbour’s, house is a huge mud ridge. The water and debris rushing down from the top of the hill changed course due to the ridge and flowed into the streams on either side of his house, and as many as 40 families settled in Sangamam and Maliyekkal colony escaped.

“Otherwise, it would have turned into a huge tragedy,” he said.According to initial estimates by the revenue department, Soman’s house lay buried under the debris while eight other houses suffered partial damage. A total of 11 families have been shifted to the relief camp opened at the Government New LP School, Kudayathoor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki Landslide Heavy rainfall
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp