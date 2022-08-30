Governor Khan trying to fill BJP’s vacuum in Assembly, says CPI’s New Age

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI’s party organ, New Age, has unleashed a scathing attack on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, terming him a “comparatively new convert of the RSS” who has been creating opportunities to prove his ideological loyalty and political subservience to the Sangh Parivar.

The only aim of Khan seems to be appeasing the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo, the weekly, edited by senior CPI leader Binoy Viswam, said in a strongly-worded editorial. “He (Khan) believes that confronting the only Left Democratic government in the country is the easiest way to find a place in the good books of the Parivar. He stoops to any low in his politically motivated tirade against the left government,” it said.

The editorial said governors in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Punjab have been acting as political stewards of the BJP violating the basic doctrines of democracy. “It is shameful to see governors who are supposed to perform the task irrespective of political considerations competing each other to become ‘more Christian than the Pope’,” it said, adding that Khan has been doing everything possible to become number one in the race.

The CPI organ also referred to Khan’s controversial remarks on Irfan Habib. “By all means the governor is trying to fill the vacuum for the BJP, which has no representation in the legislature of Kerala. It maybe useful for his political ambitions, but unworthy for the office that he holds,” it said.

The editorial further added that the country has been discussing about the relevance of governorship. After the BJP came to power, the authoritarian tendency has grown many fold. In this background, the question on whether the governor’s office is necessary for the country has re-emerged. The CPI and other left parties had raised the question before the country long back, it added.

