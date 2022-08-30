Home States Kerala

Indu Malhotra’s remarks expose her mindset: K Radhakrishnan

Radhakrishnan said neither the Communist party nor the LDF government seized any temple.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala assembly speaker K Radhakrishnan (Photo | Express)

Former Kerala assembly speaker K Radhakrishnan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said that retired Supreme Court justice Indu Malhotra’s remarks on Communist governments’ ‘interest’ in Hindu temples were aimed to turn people against the Left government in Kerala.

The remarks exposed how her mind worked while serving in the apex court, he said. A statement issued by the minister on Monday said Malhotra’s claim that Kerala government wanted to take over control of Hindu temples was against facts. “It is out of her misunderstanding,” he said.

In a video that appeared on social media, Malhotra is seen saying that Communist governments want to take control of Hindu temples eyeing their revenue. “This is what happens with these Communist governments. They want to take over because of their revenue. Their problem is the revenue. All over they have taken over...all over...only Hindu temples,” she is seen telling a gathering in the video.

Radhakrishnan said neither the Communist party nor the LDF government seized any temple. The Communist parties’ fights to give right of worship in temples to all sections of Hindu religion are part of history. The successive LDF governments worked to protect the worship and beliefs of all sections. These governments took efforts to reclaim properties of temples, give salary to temple staff in a systematic manner and to appoint less privileged people in temples. The retired judge would have been misled by the campaign of extreme Hindu groups that revenue of temples is taken by the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Radhakrishnan Hindu temples Indu Malhotra Kerala
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp