Indu Malhotra’s remarks expose her mindset: K Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said that retired Supreme Court justice Indu Malhotra’s remarks on Communist governments’ ‘interest’ in Hindu temples were aimed to turn people against the Left government in Kerala.

The remarks exposed how her mind worked while serving in the apex court, he said. A statement issued by the minister on Monday said Malhotra’s claim that Kerala government wanted to take over control of Hindu temples was against facts. “It is out of her misunderstanding,” he said.

In a video that appeared on social media, Malhotra is seen saying that Communist governments want to take control of Hindu temples eyeing their revenue. “This is what happens with these Communist governments. They want to take over because of their revenue. Their problem is the revenue. All over they have taken over...all over...only Hindu temples,” she is seen telling a gathering in the video.

Radhakrishnan said neither the Communist party nor the LDF government seized any temple. The Communist parties’ fights to give right of worship in temples to all sections of Hindu religion are part of history. The successive LDF governments worked to protect the worship and beliefs of all sections. These governments took efforts to reclaim properties of temples, give salary to temple staff in a systematic manner and to appoint less privileged people in temples. The retired judge would have been misled by the campaign of extreme Hindu groups that revenue of temples is taken by the government.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said that retired Supreme Court justice Indu Malhotra’s remarks on Communist governments’ ‘interest’ in Hindu temples were aimed to turn people against the Left government in Kerala. The remarks exposed how her mind worked while serving in the apex court, he said. A statement issued by the minister on Monday said Malhotra’s claim that Kerala government wanted to take over control of Hindu temples was against facts. “It is out of her misunderstanding,” he said. In a video that appeared on social media, Malhotra is seen saying that Communist governments want to take control of Hindu temples eyeing their revenue. “This is what happens with these Communist governments. They want to take over because of their revenue. Their problem is the revenue. All over they have taken over...all over...only Hindu temples,” she is seen telling a gathering in the video. Radhakrishnan said neither the Communist party nor the LDF government seized any temple. The Communist parties’ fights to give right of worship in temples to all sections of Hindu religion are part of history. The successive LDF governments worked to protect the worship and beliefs of all sections. These governments took efforts to reclaim properties of temples, give salary to temple staff in a systematic manner and to appoint less privileged people in temples. The retired judge would have been misled by the campaign of extreme Hindu groups that revenue of temples is taken by the government.