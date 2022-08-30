Home States Kerala

Injured Kerala man dies inside ambulance as its door fails to open

Sources said the door of the ambulance got jammed for almost half-an-hour, causing the delay in shifting the wounded man to the casualty ward of the hospital.

Published: 30th August 2022 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: A man who suffered injuries in a bike accident died inside the ambulance in which he was carried to the Government medical college hospital here after the door of the van failed to open due to some snag.

Police sources identified the deceased as Koyamon (66) from nearby Feroke. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

Sources said the door of the ambulance got jammed for almost half-an-hour, causing the delay in shifting the wounded man to the casualty ward of the hospital.

Though the driver and the attendant of the ambulance struggled to open the door for some time, they could not, leading to the patient's death.

As time passed by, people around broke open the window glass and got the door opened from inside the ambulance, sources added.

Koyamon was brought to the beach hospital after a scooter fatally knocked him down on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Medical College police said they 'did not receive intimation' from the hospital so far regarding the incident. Minister for Health Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala ambulance
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp