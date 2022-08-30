Home States Kerala

Kerala CM assures to set up panel to examine anti-rabies vaccines

The Chief Minister said the recent deaths due to rabies infection have triggered a huge concern among people and a panel could be deployed to study the vaccines also.

Published: 30th August 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rabies

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With anxiety mounting in the state over the recent deaths of some people due to rabies infection despite vaccination, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government would set up an expert panel to examine the quality of the anti-rabies vaccine being given in hospitals in the state.

While Health Minister Veena George was replying to an opposition notice for an adjournment motion over the issue of dog bite deaths, Vijayan intervened and informed the state Assembly that the committee would be soon set up by the Health department.

She said a multi-disciplinary panel would submit its study report in two weeks over the recent rabies infection deaths that had happened in the state.

Then, the Chief Minister said the recent deaths due to rabies infection have triggered a huge concern among people and a panel could be deployed to study the vaccines also.

"Considering the anxiety of the people, it will be good to examine the vaccines by setting up an expert panel. The Health Department will take the necessary steps in this regard. arrangements will be made by the department to set up the committee and conduct the examination," he said.

Meanwhile, George said a total of 20 people have died due to rabies infection in Kerala so far this year.

Of them, 15 persons had not taken the prescribed anti-rabies vaccine and one had accepted the jab only partially.

However, four among the deceased had received the vaccine as prescribed by the health experts, she said.

Noting that the major concern of the common people was why the death had happened despite vaccination, the Health minister said as per the medical reports all of them had suffered dog bites in the critical body parts like face, fingers and so on which are more prone to the disease spread.

It was learnt that the virus infection had affected their brain even before the vaccine started to act in their body, she said.

ALSO READ | Despite taking rabies vaccine, Kerala woman bitten by dog dies

She also said the anti-rabies vaccines, bought through the Kerala Medical Corporation Limited (KMCL), have the quality standard certification of the Centre.

Admitting that the dog bite cases are on the rise in the state, she said if the total number of reported dog bites was over 1.35 lakh in 2017, it has shot to 1,83,931 so far this year.

P K Basheer (IUML), who sought the notice for the motion, said the situation in the state was grave due to the increasing stray dog menace and children, women and the elderly are largely suffering from dog bites.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan said instances of dog bites have increased at an alarming rate in the state in the past two years.

He also raised concerns about the timely distribution of the vaccines and their quality standards.

The Congress leader also urged the government to take the dog menace issue seriously and take urgent steps to address it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala anti-rabies vaccine
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp