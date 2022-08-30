Home States Kerala

New coop bank bill to be tabled in next session of Kerala Assembly

The minister said the steps for IT integration in Kerala Bank were progressing well.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The draft of a legislation aimed at bringing sweeping reforms in the cooperation sector is ready, Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan told the assembly on Monday. The bill will be presented in the next session of the house. He was replying to a discussion on The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill , 2022. The minister called for the support of all stakeholders for bringing in comprehensive change in the cooperation sector and to ensure flawless functioning of the institutions.  

The minister said the steps for IT integration in Kerala Bank were progressing well. At present work is on to link the districts of Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram. Next in the list are Kollam and Wayanad. All districts will be linked to the core banking system by December.

The minister refuted allegations that the Kerala Bank was providing less number of loans when compared to those sanctioned by district cooperative banks before the merger. Thirty-five types of loans are sanctioned from the 769 branches of the bank. There is a collateral-free loan scheme for up to Rs 5 lakh. The upper ceiling on loans to individuals is Rs 60 lakh.

The minister said he has given direction to the officers to dispose of all files within 90 days. The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Second Amendment) Bill , 2022, was later passed by the assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Assembly
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp