Vizhinjam stir should not affect project: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday said the agitation against the construction of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram must be peaceful and should not affect the ongoing project. Judge Anu Sivaraman, while hearing a plea filed by Adani ports seeking protection from the protesters, asked if anybody has a case against the project to obstruct it as such.

“The contentions have to be raised peacefully. There should not be a law and order situation. It is a project which has permission from the government. The work cannot be stopped,” observed the court.

