Home States Kerala

King cobra hitches ride in car for over 200 km

The presence of the snake in a place where king cobras are not normally seen caused curiosity and concern among local residents.

Published: 31st August 2022 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

King cobra

Representational Image.

By PTI

KOTTAYAM (Kerala):  A king cobra travelled in a car for over 200 km and lived in its engine bay for a week before being finally rescued by wildlife personnel in Kerala, according to the vehicle owner.

The incident was reported from Arpookara here.

The forest officials rescued the 10-foot-long snake from the compound of an individual here on Wednesday and said they would release it in a safe place later.

The venomous reptile was believed to have crawled into the car of Sujith, a resident of Arpookara, from Malappuram when he went there on August 2.

He said some local people had told him that the snake was seen getting into his car when it was parked near a check-post at Vazhikadavu there.

But, he could not find the unwelcome guest, he said.

A sense of anxiety gripped him and his family as they came across a snake skin (probably the reptile moulted) that was found hanging out of the car on Sunday.

Again a thorough check of the car was made, but the creepy crawler was not spotted.

Instead, it was found in the compound of a house, 500 km away from his house this morning.

As the neighbours were also aware about the doubt shared by Sujith about the suspected presence of the snake in his car, they informed him soon, who in turn alerted the wildlife personnel.

The presence of the snake in a place where king cobras are not normally seen caused curiosity and concern among local residents.

The forest officials also said it may have reached here safely under the vehicle.

It was shifted to the forest office later and would be released in a safe place, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King cobra Arpookara Cobra travels in a car
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp