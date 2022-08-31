Home States Kerala

Lok Ayukta will only bark in Kerala, not bite anymore

Amendment of bill diluting anti-graft body’s powers passed in assembly; Oppn calls it a black day, tears copies of bill

Published: 31st August 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala assembly

Kerala assembly (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2022, a diluted version of the two decade-old anti-graft law. The Opposition UDF called it a black day, tore of copies of the bill before boycotting the voting. Now, the ball is in Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s court. Considering the rift between the governor and the state government, there is speculation that the former may refuse to accord or refer the bill to the President.

The house witnessed heated exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches over the legislation. Ramesh Chennithala and P C Vishnunath questioned the subject committee bringing in amendments to the bill. However, the speaker issued a ruling rejecting the same.

During discussion, the Opposition reiterated its criticism that with the new legislation, the government will make the executive the appellate authority over judiciary. The government, however, refuted the same saying Lok Ayukta has no judicial powers.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan made a scathing attack on the ruling front for making the legislature an appellate authority of Lok Ayukta’s verdict. “The new bill says the assembly will take a decision on the Lok Ayukta’s verdict against the chief minister. Leaving Lok Ayukta report to a majority decision is unheard of. The CM is from the majority party in the house. How would the report be accepted? Similarly, will the CM approve the adverse findings against his cabinet colleagues?” he asked.

Satheesan also questioned Law Minister K Rajeeve’s comparison with the Lokpal Bill.
“The claim that the amendment has made the legislation at par with Lokpal is a lie. The Lokpal Act has not fixed parliament as the appellate authority on Lokpal’s decisions. It says the Lokpal can file a case in a special court. But Kerala’s amendment bill has deemed the assembly as an appellate authority, thus degrading the Lok Ayukta to the status of an advisory committee,” he said.

“It is an injustice to assign the executive to accept or reject the Lok Ayukta verdict which evolved through a judicial process,” he said. Law Minister Rajeeve cited High Court verdicts and some cabinet decisions by the UDF government in his defence for the amendment bill. He pointed out that the Lok Ayukta was not a judicial body but an investigation agency. The Lok Ayukta laws enacted in Maharashtra and Gujarat during the tenure of Congress governments have not included the chief minister under the purview of the Lok Ayukta. The A K Antony government decided against giving adjudicatory powers to the Lok Ayukta, he said.

Rejecting the Opposition’s arguments, Rajeeve said Lok Ayukta has no judicial powers, and it is an investigative system in place. Referring to the controversial section in the legislation, the minister said the section is not in line with the Constitution. “It was a wrong clause which had been followed for 23 years. Now, the government is simply rectifying the same,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Ayukta Kerala
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp