Home States Kerala

Two 16-year-old boys from Kerala drown in Northern Ireland

A third boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Published: 31st August 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

DUBLIN: Two 16-year-old Kerala-origin boys living in the UK, have "tragically drowned" in a lake in Northern Ireland, local media reported.

The deceased teenagers identified as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian were among a group of six friends who had cycled to Enagh Lough outside Derry, for a swim on Monday evening, Ireland's public service broadcaster RTE reported.

It is believed the incident occurred after some of them went swimming, the media outlet said. According to a statement by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, after complaints by a number of people of difficulty in the water an alarm was raised at around 6:30 am, triggering a rescue and recovery effort.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) also said that a rapid-response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene. NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend to the incident, according to RTE.

One boy was taken from the water to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said a second boy was also recovered from the water "after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. "He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene", the media outlet said.

A third boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other boys were unharmed but in shock, said a Police Service of Northern Ireland statement.

Micheal Martin, Prime Minister and head of government of Ireland expressed his sympathy to the families.

Meanwhile, Father Michael Canny, a Catholic parish priest in the nearby Waterside district, said as many as eight boys may have cycled to the lake. "I understand they decided to enter the lough for swimming, which is not uncommon for locals to do," he said as quoted by RTE.

He said the boys attended local primary and grammar schools and received their GCSE results last week.

"They are part of the Indian Kerala community who worship here at St Columb's in Waterside. Two of the mothers are nurses, I understand. Another works in the health service and another is a local business here. It's an awful tragedy and there is tremendous sadness all around."

The Mayor of Derry/Londonderry and Strabane District Council councillor, Sandra Duffy, expressed her sadness at the incident and said that she will open a Book of Condolence. Meanwhile, Michelle O'Neill, an Irish politician called the incident "heartbreaking news".

"Heartbreaking news from Derry, as two young boys have tragically lost their lives at Enagh Lough. My heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends and local community at this very difficult time," she said in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drown Kerala boys drown in Ireland Reuven Simon Joseph Sebastian Northern Ireland
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp