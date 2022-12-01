Home States Kerala

Hindu Aikya Vedi takes out pro-port march at Vizhinjam

The police stopped the march at Mulloor. 

Published: 01st December 2022

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Hindu Aikya Vedi defied police directions and took out a protest march at Vizhinjam on Wednesday. Hindu Aikya Vedi president K P Sasikala inaugurated the march at Mukkola Junction.

She demanded the police arrest the culprits involved in the violence at Vizhinjam. Hindu Aikya Vedi also demanded the government implement the High Court order and expedite the construction of the port.

The police stopped the march at Mulloor. Earlier the police denied permission for the march as it would incite further clashes. The authorities deployed over 750 policemen to prevent violence.

The coastal protestors clashed with the Janakeeya Prathirodha Samithi (JPS), a group supporting the port project at Vizhinjam, when the former blocked the entry of trucks at the port site in Mulloor, on November 26. The former is also accused of demolishing the protest tent of JPS. 

