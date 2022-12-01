Home States Kerala

Kerala CM to inaugurate 64th school sports meet at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium

In a total of 98 events, 86 will be the individual category, two cross-country, and 10 team events. More than 350 officials will attend the four-day event.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 64th State School Sports Meet at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram at 6pm on Saturday. As many as 2,737 students will be contesting in the meet that will be held from December 3 to 6 at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and the University Stadium here, General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters on Wednesday.   

Sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, and senior boys and girls are the six categories for the competition. In a total of 98 events, 86 will be the individual category, two cross-country, and 10 team events. More than 350 officials will attend the four-day event.  

“An organising committee has been constituted under the aegis of the general education director. Transport Minister Antony Raju will be the chairman of the 19 sub-committees. Both the grounds are ready to host the event,” said Sivankutty.

