Home States Kerala

Kerala: SNDP leader Natesan, son booked in aide's suicide case

The court had directed the police to register the case against Natesan, Thushar and their aide K L Asokan under various sections of the IPC.

Published: 01st December 2022 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary of SNDP Yogam. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Vellappally Natesan, General Secretary of SNDP Yogam. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: Police on Thursday registered a case against three persons including Ezhava community leader Vellappally Natesan and his son Thushar Vellappally in the case related to the suicide of the community's local leader K K Mahesan two years ago.

The Mararikulam police booked Natesan, Thushar and their aide K L Asokan a day after the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II, Alappuzha arraigned them as accused in the case.

The court had directed the police to register the case against Natesan, Thushar and their aide K L Asokan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 306 (abetment of suicide), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

While Natesan is the general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, an influential outfit of Kerala's numerically strong Hindu Ezhava community, his son is the top leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a partner of the BJP-led NDA in the state.

The court gave the directive to the police in a plea filed by Mahesan's wife alleging that mental harassment by Natesan and others was the reason for her husband's death.

Reacting to the development, Natesan alleged that there was a move to trap him in criminal cases as his opponents think that it will spoil his chance to continue as the general secretary of the SNDP yogam.

Mahesan, a former aide of Natesan and Kanichukulangara Union secretary of the SNDP Yogam, was found dead in the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellappally Natesan Thushar Vellappally K L Asokan SNDP SNDP Yogam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp