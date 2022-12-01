Kerala: SNDP leader Natesan, son booked in aide's suicide case

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: Police on Thursday registered a case against three persons including Ezhava community leader Vellappally Natesan and his son Thushar Vellappally in the case related to the suicide of the community's local leader K K Mahesan two years ago.

The Mararikulam police booked Natesan, Thushar and their aide K L Asokan a day after the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II, Alappuzha arraigned them as accused in the case.

The court had directed the police to register the case against Natesan, Thushar and their aide K L Asokan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 306 (abetment of suicide), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

While Natesan is the general secretary of the SNDP Yogam, an influential outfit of Kerala's numerically strong Hindu Ezhava community, his son is the top leader of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a partner of the BJP-led NDA in the state.

The court gave the directive to the police in a plea filed by Mahesan's wife alleging that mental harassment by Natesan and others was the reason for her husband's death.

Reacting to the development, Natesan alleged that there was a move to trap him in criminal cases as his opponents think that it will spoil his chance to continue as the general secretary of the SNDP yogam.

Mahesan, a former aide of Natesan and Kanichukulangara Union secretary of the SNDP Yogam, was found dead in the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24, 2020.

