‘Kerala State 12’: Man held for carrying number plate reserved for ministers, probe on

Police claimed that the accused was using the particular plate to deceive law enforcement agencies and escape vehicle checks.

Published: 01st December 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City police have launched a probe into the activities of a man who was caught carrying a nameplate with ‘Kerala State 12’ inscribed in his car. The accused is identified as Ajas E A, 36, of Thengod, in Kakkanad.

The police recovered the plate from the boot of his Innova when they conducted a search of the car, with registration number KL 11 AU 1111, on October 30. ‘Kerala State’ nameplates with serial numbers are used exclusively by ministers and the accused couldn’t provide a convincing reason as to how he came to be in possession of it.

Police claimed that the accused was using the particular plate to deceive law enforcement agencies and escape vehicle checks.“The accused has a criminal record. We are collecting more details on him,” an officer said. Ajas was arrested on October 30 and remanded in judicial custody.

He was released on November 26 after the district sessions court granted him bail. He told the court that he had never forged any document or plate. He submitted that he used to rent out the vehicle for movies and the board might have been used for a shoot involving his vehicle and then removed and left in the boot. The court directed him to appear before the investigating officer on every Saturday till the final report is filed.

