Left committed to implementing Vizhinjam project: EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front is committed to implementing the Vizhinjam port project as promised in its election manifesto, LDF convener EP Jayarajan has said. Referring to media reports, Jayarajan said the recent reports on a conspiracy hatched to sabotage the project should be viewed seriously.

Casting aspersions on the ongoing agitations against the project, he said the move to halt the project at this stage raises suspicion. “There have been attempts to sabotage the project that could play a crucial role in cargo movement,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front is committed to implementing the Vizhinjam port project as promised in its election manifesto, LDF convener EP Jayarajan has said. Referring to media reports, Jayarajan said the recent reports on a conspiracy hatched to sabotage the project should be viewed seriously. Casting aspersions on the ongoing agitations against the project, he said the move to halt the project at this stage raises suspicion. “There have been attempts to sabotage the project that could play a crucial role in cargo movement,” he said.