'Name can be identified with terrorist': Latin Catholic priest booked for jibe at Kerala minister

Abdurahiman, during a government-sponsored programme to discuss the merits of the port, said no one with a love for the country would object to the port, on November 29

Published: 01st December 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Ports Minister V Abdurahiman (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The police have registered a case against Theodosius D’Cruz, a priest and convenor of the Vizhinjam protest, for his controversial remark against Ports Minister V Abdurahiman. He had said the name of the minister can be identified with that of a ‘terrorist.’

The Vizhinjam police charged IPC Section for promoting religious enmity and causing disharmony between communities against the priest. Meanwhile the priest and the Latin Church apologised for the controversy. “I made the remark against the minister as I was emotionally disturbed by his comment that protest council members and fishermen are anti-nationals.

It was a slip of tongue. I withdraw my remarks unconditionally and tender sincere apologies. I regret creating a rift at a time when minorities should work hand in hand,” said D’Cruz in a statement.

Abdurahiman, during a government-sponsored programme to discuss the merits of the port, said no one with a love for the country would object to the port, on November 29.

