Railways start work to increase train speed to 160 kmph in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The travel time for rail passengers in the state is set to be reduced as the Southern Railway has started work to increase the speed of trains by 2025. A feasibility study is being undertaken to increase the speed of trains to 130-160 kilometre per hour (kmph) along Thiruvananthapuram - Mangaluru stretch as against the maximum speed of 100-110 kmph at present.

The works received a boost after the visit of general manager of Southern Railway R N Singh, last week.

At present trains do not have a uniform speed pattern. Speed enhancement works are taken up to increase the sectional speed in Thiruvananthapuram - Ernakulam section via Alappuzha, on Ernakulam - Shoranur section, and the Podanur- Shoranur - Mangaluru sections.

It is proposed to enhance the sectional speed on Thiruvananthapuram - Kayamkulam stretch from 100 Kmph to 110 kmph, Kayamkulam - Thuravoor from 90 kmph to 110 kmph, Thuravoor - Ernakulam from 80 kmph to 110 kmph and Ernakulam - Shoranur from 80 kmph to 90 kmph in the first phase followed by to 130 kmph/160 kmph in subsequent phases.

In the Shoranur - Mangaluru section (306.57 km) the works for enhancement of speed from 110 kmph to 130 kmph are in progress, said a statement. Similarly, in Podanur - Shoranur section (92.75 km), speed enhancement works are in progress to increase the sectional speed from 110 to 130 kmph by March 2026.

The speed enhancement work involves comprehensive upgrading of all infrastructure such as track renewal, strengthening of bridges, easing of curves wherever feasible, improving signalling system etc. A railway officer said that they have already lifted the temporary speed restriction imposed on certain stretches.

