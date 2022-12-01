Vava Suresh booked for exhibiting poisonous snake at MCH seminar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The forest department on Wednesday filed a case against snake catcher Vava Suresh for exhibiting a poisonous snake in a seminar held at Kozhikode Medical College. The case was filed by the Thamarassery forest range officer on the recommendation of Kozhikode divisional forest officer Abdul Latheef since Suresh is only allowed to catch snakes that land in residential areas.

On November 28, Suresh attended a seminar jointly organised by the Clinical Nursing Education Unit and Nursing Services Department of the MCH. The seminar was inaugurated by Medical College Principal E V Gopi. The theme of the state-level seminar was ‘Snakebite- From society to science.’ But during the seminar, Suresh exhibited live snakes and explained about snakebites.

The controversy erupted as some participants of the event shared pictures of Suresh holding a snake on his microphone stand during the seminar on Facebook. Some participants even criticised that Suresh used the snake as his microphone.

KOZHIKODE: The forest department on Wednesday filed a case against snake catcher Vava Suresh for exhibiting a poisonous snake in a seminar held at Kozhikode Medical College. The case was filed by the Thamarassery forest range officer on the recommendation of Kozhikode divisional forest officer Abdul Latheef since Suresh is only allowed to catch snakes that land in residential areas. On November 28, Suresh attended a seminar jointly organised by the Clinical Nursing Education Unit and Nursing Services Department of the MCH. The seminar was inaugurated by Medical College Principal E V Gopi. The theme of the state-level seminar was ‘Snakebite- From society to science.’ But during the seminar, Suresh exhibited live snakes and explained about snakebites. The controversy erupted as some participants of the event shared pictures of Suresh holding a snake on his microphone stand during the seminar on Facebook. Some participants even criticised that Suresh used the snake as his microphone.