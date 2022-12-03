Home States Kerala

Affidavit in Kerala HC exposes govt’s claims over Vizhinjam: Latin Church

Pereira reiterated that the violence at Vizhinjam was part of the script prepared by the government.

vizhinjam

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar inspects the Vizhinjam police station on Monday, a day after it was vandalised by protesters | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vicar general of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese and the general convenor of the Vizhinjam protest, Eugine H Pereira, said the state government’s nod for calling Central forces to deal with coastal protest is an admission that the police failed to ensure law and order. His response came after the government informed the court that it had no hesitation in calling Central forces to Vizhinjam.

Pereira reiterated that the violence at Vizhinjam was part of the script prepared by the government. “There has been no discussion on peacekeeping. The government affidavit before the court exposes its claims. What is the need to bring Central forces over poor fishermen? We have faith in the judiciary,” he said. Meanwhile, Transport Minister and Thiruvananthapuram MLA, Antony Raju, said there was a deliberate attempt to drag his name into the controversy as his brother A J Vijayan is part of the Church-led protest.

A J Vijayan, a fishermen leader and a petitioner against the port project in National Green Tribunal, said the state government action against fishermen protest is similar to that of Central government action against farmers’ protest. “I have been against the project since the beginning and hence the enmity towards me. The allegations of terror links behind Vizhinjam protest show the weakness of the government,” said Vijayan.

Minister dismisses anti-port protestors’ charges

Transport Minister Antony Raju dismissed the accusations of anti-port agitators that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not holding discussions to end the stir. He cautioned everyone to stay away from attempts to mislead society. “Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s allegations are politically motivated. Minister V Abdurahiman never termed the protestors as extremists. There were repeated attempts from some corners to misinterpret his words. The priest’s ‘terrorist’ comment against the the minister was not right,” he said.

