Home States Kerala

Sunni leader comes out against pledge to give equal property rights to women

In a Facebook post, he said the Kerala government had envisaged various programmes for the gender campaign launched by Rural Development Ministry.

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By M P Prashant
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Barely a week after his comments on ‘football mania’ kicked up a row, Sunni leader Nasar Faizi Koodathayi on Friday made another controversial statement in connection with a pledge administered to Kudumbashree volunteers that said female member should have equal rights over father’s property.

Faizi, the general secretary of Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Qutba Committee and state secretary of Sunni Yujana Sangham, said the pledge amounted to violation of the fundamental rights of Muslims as the Constitution allows members of every religion to follow personal laws in marriage, divorce, right to property and funeral rituals. Faizi argued that the oath was against the Quran that says male can get double the female’s share.

In a Facebook post, he said the Kerala government had envisaged various programmes for the gender campaign launched by Rural Development Ministry. “Many contents of the programme are commendable but there are elements that violate fundamental religious rights,” he wrote. The contentious portion is a part of the circular distributed to grama panchayats and Kudumbashree Missions in the state. The circular asks members to administer an oath at the meetings of the gender resources which includes the line: “We will provide equal rights to property for both male and female.”

Faizi said: “Islam allowed property rights for women at a time when they were not allowed any share. However, the stipulation (in Islam) that women have been allowed half of what men get from father’s property cannot be construed as injustice.”

He said the male member has the complete responsibility of looking after the family, but woman need not spend anything from what she gets as her share. “Those who criticise the stipulation forget the additional burden on men. The attempt to violate fundamental principles of Constitution and religion in the name of gender neutrality will certainly invite protests,” he said.

Last month, a circular of the qutba committee against ‘hero worship’ and ‘over indulgence’ in celebrations as part of the Qatar World Cup had sparked a debate. Samastha and other Muslim organisations had earlier protested the move to ‘smuggle in liberal ideology’ in the name of curriculum updating and gender sensitization.

The Kudumbashree circular also asks members to take a pledge that they will celebrate the birth of both male and female kids without discrimination and provide equal opportunity to both in education and employment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala property rights Muslim women Sunni
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp