Home States Kerala

Central forces should not be deployed in Vizhinjam, says Tharoor

Regarding the demand for a comprehensive study on the erosion of the beach, Tharoor urged the state government to expedite it.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor

Congress and Thiruvananthapuram MP leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Shashi Tharoor, MP, has maintained that he cannot agree with the Vizhinjam protesters’ demand that the construction of the port be stalled, he said Central forces should not be deployed at the project site. He was speaking to reporters at the Thiruvananthapuram airport en route to Erattupetta to attend the Youth Congress Kottayam district committee’s programme.   

Tharoor, who has been facing the ire of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Catholic Archdiocese over his stand against the protesters on the Vizhinjam port issue, maintained that Central forces should not be deployed there.   

“The controversy over Vizhinjam is not so smooth. FIRs should not have been charged against bishops. The fisherfolk are neither against development nor anti-nationals”, said Tharoor. He maintained that big vessels would soon be able to anchor at Vizhinjam port where the construction is in the last stages.   

“It will amount to a huge loss if we stop the construction at this juncture. The LDF government should take steps to expedite the distribution of compensation to the fisherfolk,” added Tharoor.  He added that he is open to holding discussions on the issues being raised by the fisherfolk. At the same time, Tharoor backed the fisherfolk community where he recalled their magnanimity in parting their land for the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thumba. Regarding the demand for a comprehensive study on the erosion of the beach, Tharoor urged the state government to expedite it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Vizhinjam protesters LDF government
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp