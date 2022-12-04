Muslim groups: Withdraw Kudumbashree pledge on property rights for women

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: More Muslim organisations have come up with the demand that the government withdraw the pledge administered on the Kudumbashree volunteers, which says there will not be any gender discrimination while sharing the family property. Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen- (Markazudawa) said that according to the civil laws existing in the country, it is the fundamental right of Muslims and other minorities that they can decide on matters related to succession as per their beliefs. The content of the pledge cannot be accepted because it is against the civil laws of Muslims, a press release issued by the Markazudawa secretariat said. “The government should show vigil not to make controversies while implementing policies in the public domain,” it said.