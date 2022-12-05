Vizhinjam seaport project: Church softens stand, says only sought temporary halt to project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a climbdown in the wake of its seeming isolation on the issue, the Latin Church has said it had never demanded abandoning the Vizhinjam seaport project. A pastoral letter issued by Archbishop Thomas J Netto that was read in Latin Catholic churches on Sunday said it had only demanded a temporary halt to the work to facilitate the impact assessment.

The letter also explained the provocations that led to the violence on November 26 and 27, saying it was the result of portraying the protesters as terrorists. The archbishop’s pastoral letter blamed the government for adopting an indifferent attitude towards the protests of the fisherfolk and demanded it to take initiatives to ensure peace in the region.

“People protesting for their survival are being portrayed as anti-nationals and terrorists. We do not want violence. However, we will continue the stir until our just demands are met,” said the letter. Meanwhile, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan called on Netto at the Bishop’s House on Sunday as part of the negotiations to break the deadlock over the seaport issue. The meeting came ahead of the LDF announcing a march from Varkala to Vizhinjam on December 6, 7, 8 and 9 to give a political explanation on the importance of the project.

The meeting assumes significance as Anavoor has the tough task to lead the march without provoking the protesters. Indicating the government’s move to strengthen the peace talks, Anavoor said after the meeting, “Fishermen will not be crucified for the violence at Vizhinjam. They were emotionally charged.”

The police have registered nearly 200 cases against the protesters, including Archbishop Netto, in connection with the violence. However, arrests are likely to be delayed in view of the peace talks.

Govt says central forces not required

T’Puram: Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had categorically stated earlier that it won’t backtrack on the seaport project, the weekend saw resumption of the conciliatory talks, with Netto holding discussion with Chief Secretary V P Joy on Saturday.

Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis too called on the CM on the day. Moreover, the government, which had informed the High Court that it had no objection to the deployment of central forces at Vizhinjam as demanded by the Adani Group, decided not to push for the same.

Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil said there was no need for central forces as the police could maintain the law and order. Various churches had flayed the government’s no objection to the deployment of central forces.

Central forces call: BJP senses CPM’s plan

T’Puram: Sensing a larger political move behind the Kerala government’s latest stance to not object to the deployment of central forces in Vizhinjam, the state BJP unit has decided to take up the matter with its national leadership

Govt ready to settle Vizhinjam issues: Min

Kochi: Indicating that the state is ready for talks with the Latin Church which is spearheading the anti-port agitation at Vizhinjam, Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Sunday invited Kochi Bishop Joseph Kariyil to visit the site for a better understanding of the situation. “The government wants to settle the issue,” he said in Kochi

