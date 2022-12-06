Home States Kerala

Kerala court grants life imprisonment till death to two men for rape-murder of Latvian woman

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh on each of the convicts and directed it to be given to the family of the victims.

Published: 06th December 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Liga-IlzeSkromane

Ilze Skromane, the younger sister of Liga Skromane, and her boyfriend. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions Court here has pronounced life imprisonment till death to the two accused, who were found guilty of rape and murder of a Latvian woman Liga Skromane near Kovalam in 2018.

Judge K Sanil Kumar found Panathura natives Umesh, 31, and Udayakumar, 28, guilty of rape, murder, wrongful confinement, abduction and sale of narcotic substances.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.65 lakh on each of the convicts and directed it to be given to the family of the victims.

Also, the court said the victim's family should be compensated under the Victims Compensation Scheme.

Special Prosecutor G Mohan Raj hailed the verdict as an exemplary judgement and said it was better than capital punishment. "The case fulfilled more than one parameter that the Supreme Court had laid down to judge a case as rarest of the rare. The verdict will have a strong deterrence effect and is a better punishment than death. We are satisfied over the judgement," he said.

The court ordered that for raping the woman resulting in her death, the convicts should serve life imprisonment till their biological death and are not entitled to remission or parole.

ALSO READ | Accused gave contradicting statements in Latvian woman murder case: Cops

The convicts after hearing the judgement reacted emotionally in the court. They demanded that a lie detector test should be conducted on them, which would prove their innocence.

They also claimed to have seen a yoga master running away from the crime spot on the day the Latvian tourist was murdered and alleged that the police did not investigate the hair that was found near the dead body.

ACP J K Dinil, who was present in the court, said all these allegations were ruled out by the cops during the investigation.

The 33-year-old woman had arrived in Kerala for Ayurveda treatment and went missing from Kovalam beach on March 14, 2018. Her body was recovered from a mangrove near Panathura 38 days later in a putrefied state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latvian woman Latvian woman murder Kerala tourist murder Liga Skromane
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp