For Soccer Suresh, Maradona is a passion beyond words

The unending admiration for Maradona and the dream to become a footballer forced Soccer Suresh aka Suresh P S, 46, to decorate his vehicle with the name, photos, and quotes of Maradona.

Soccer Suresh stands beside his autorickshaw named after football legend Diego Maradona.(Photo | Express)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The autorickshaw, KL 04 AB 5236, parked at Vadakkal Junction in Ambalappuzha is a moving tribute to football legend Diego Maradona. The unending admiration for Maradona and the dream to become a footballer forced Soccer Suresh aka Suresh P S, 46, of Peedikasseril, to decorate his vehicle with the name, photos, and quotes of Maradona.

“Like others, I was also fascinated by Maradona’s talents. My dream was to become a  footballer, but destiny did not allow it. Apart from being a footballer, Maradona was a messiah of the poor,” Suresh said.

“I had worked hard to become a footballer. In school and college, I played for the district and state teams. My home ground was the Daivajanamatha Church ground at Vadakkal.

I was part of the SD College team. In 1997, I got a chance to join the CISF team, but an injury at the selection trials dashed my hopes. But that didn’t dampen my spirit. I actively participate in club football. I have refereeing licence from Asian Football Federation and also from Kerala Football Federation,” Suresh said.

I bought an autorickshaw in 2010 and named it Zakumi, the official mascot of 2010 World Cup. The vehicle also sported the name ‘Soccer’ in the middle portion. After the death of Maradona, I named the vehicle after him, Suresh said.

