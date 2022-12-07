Home States Kerala

Mallika Sarabhai appointed as Kerala Kalamandalam chancellor

Earlier, the governor was the chancellor of the institution, which comes under the state culture department.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a masterstroke, the state government on Tuesday appointed renowned classical dancer and activist Mallika Sarabhai as the chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University for Art and Culture.

The government had recently amended the Memorandum of Association of Kalamandalam to facilitate the appointment of an “eminent person in the field of art and culture” to the post of chancellor.

Earlier, the governor was the chancellor of the institution, which comes under the state culture department. The governor’s removal as chancellor of Kalamandalam came in the wake of the LDF government’s decision to appoint separate chancellors in each state university.

Mallika is the daughter of renowned physicist-astronomer Vikram Sarabhai and dancer-choreographer Mrinalini Sarabhai. A leading exponent of Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dance forms, Mallika also established a reputation as a film actress. She also wrote a number of scripts for film, stage and television productions.

As a social activist, Mallika worked with local governments and UN agencies to establish a number of educational projects on environmental problems, community health initiatives and women’s issues.

