Floating sea bridges to come up in eight more coastal districts to attract tourists in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the floating sea bridge in Kozhikode's Beypore beach attracting a large number of tourists, the state Tourism Department intends to replicate the model in eight other districts that have beaches.

This was announced by Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas in the Assembly on Thursday in response to a question by Kozhikode (North) MLA Thottathil Ravindran on inititaves by the government to promote beach tourism in the state.

A floating bridge was set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach earlier this year to enable visitors to walk along with waves. The bridge was built with the help of the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department.

Riyas said nine districts in the state that have a coastline hold immense potential for the development of beach tourism. He said the government was planning to also tap the potential of adventure sports to draw more tourists to beach destinations.

"Surfing has become a worldwide trend and people camp in a particular place for at least a month to learn it. This will generate revenue for homestays, restaurants and the local economy," Riyas said. The government has set up a surfing school in Kozhikode and intends to open such facilities in other districts as well, he said.

