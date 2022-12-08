Home States Kerala

Floating sea bridges to come up in eight more coastal districts to attract tourists in Kerala

A floating bridge was set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach earlier this year to enable visitors to walk along with waves.

Published: 08th December 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Floating sea bridge in Kozhikode's Beypore beach

Floating sea bridge in Kozhikode's Beypore beach (Photo | ANI Video)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the floating sea bridge in Kozhikode's Beypore beach attracting a large number of tourists, the state Tourism Department intends to replicate the model in eight other districts that have beaches.

This was announced by Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas in the Assembly on Thursday in response to a question by Kozhikode (North) MLA Thottathil Ravindran on inititaves by the government to promote beach tourism in the state. 

A floating bridge was set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach earlier this year to enable visitors to walk along with waves. The bridge was built with the help of the District Tourists Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports Department. 

Riyas said nine districts in the state that have a coastline hold immense potential for the development of beach tourism. He said the government was planning to also tap the potential of adventure sports to draw more tourists to beach destinations. 

"Surfing has become a worldwide trend and people camp in a particular place for at least a month to learn it. This will generate revenue for homestays, restaurants and the local economy," Riyas said. The government has set up a surfing school in Kozhikode and intends to open such facilities in other districts as well, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
floating sea bridge Kozhikode's Beypore beach Kerala State Tourism Department PA Mohammed Riyas
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp