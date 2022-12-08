Home States Kerala

Kerala: Market intervention fails to bring down prices

The month-long relatively stable prices of rice varieties may lead to a decline in the near future, say experts.

Published: 08th December 2022 06:57 AM

Under the scheme, every beneficiary was entitled to receive 4 kg of flour and one kg of rice cleaned and packed at their doorstep.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Representational photo | Ashitha Jayaprakash, Online Desk)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Consumers are feeling the pinch of price rise of essential commodities even after the government’s market intervention programmes. But the month-long relatively stable prices of rice varieties may lead to a decline in the near future, say experts.

The department calculates the state’s average prices on the basis of reports from selected markets across Kerala. The state average price of Jaya, a popular rice variety, was Rs 59 a kg this week, a 57 pc increase from the corresponding period last year, according to the data with the Economics and Statistics Department. There was a marginal decline when compared to the previous week and the previous month,  0.23 paise and 0.15 paise, respectively.

Among eight other rice varieties, Chamba saw a 3 pc rise from the previous month to touch Rs 45 a kg. Prices of Kuruva and Bodhana varieties too remained high, an increase of 1.43 pc and 4.79 pc respectively when compared to the previous month.

The government’s market intervention programme launched last month included an allocation of an additional 8 kg of rice to ration card holders in the non-priority category at Rs 10.90 per kg. Subsidised rice was distributed through Supplyco outlets as well.

Three categories of rice - Pachari (raw rice), Jaya and Matta varieties were sold at Rs 23, Rs 25 and Rs 24 per kg respectively. The Supplyco had also launched mobile outlets selling these varieties at the same prices.

“Maybe, we couldn’t bring down the prices. But we were able to prevent further steep climbs. Now there is more or less a stable trend that would lead to a gradual decline,” said an officer with the food and civil supplies department.

