Home States Kerala

Nine districts in Kerala most vulnerable to climate change impact: Report

The report by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, published in the backdrop of various climatic changes that Kerala experienced.

Published: 08th December 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

climate change1

Illustration | Soumyadip Sinha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine districts in Kerala have been categorised as most vulnerable to impacts of global warming and climate change, according to the report of the State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-2030 that was released on Wednesday.

Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kannur, Malappuram and Kollam have been placed in this category due to high disease prevalence, a large vulnerable age group in the population and poor healthcare and relief facilities there.

The state first published the action plan in 2014. In the revised report, each district has been categorised as per its vulnerability profile (high, medium and low). Besides composite vulnerabilities, the report also classified districts for vulnerabilities in sectors such as agriculture, livestock, coastal fisheries, forest, health, tourism and water availability.

The report by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, published in the backdrop of various climatic changes that Kerala experienced, also said the region’s temperature was expected to rise between 1°C to 2°C.

It projected an increase in district-wise rainfall. Extreme rainfall events were projected to rise too with the report mentioning changes in the magnitude, frequency and timing of such events, all of which will have implications on natural resources like fisheries, forests and water as well as socio-economic systems such as agriculture and health and communities in various districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who released the report, said Kerala, which was most vulnerable to climate change-induced natural disasters, had taken the lead in mitigation efforts.

“We aim to be a 100% renewable energy-based state by 2040 and achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050. Mitigation is important as the marginalised and the most vulnerable are disproportionately affected by climate change,” he said.

He also spoke of making Kerala a hub of green hydrogen and devising an industrial policy that focuses on environmental, social and governance for industrial production.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Climate cahnge
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp