Home States Kerala

Silverline project not dropped, says Kerala CM; Opposition remains unconvinced

The Opposition pointed out the recent order by the revenue department to redeploy officials involved in the survey for Silverline, as an indication of the government backing out from the projects.

Published: 08th December 2022 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would go ahead with the Silverline semi-high-speed railway project upon receiving the nod from the central government.

Vijayan said that the rumours about the government dropping the project or freezing the project were untrue. Pinarayi blamed the Central government for creating obstacles for political reasons and stalling the project. He was responding to the demand for an adjournment from UDF MLA, Roji M John, in the legislative assembly on Thursday.

The opposition staged a walkout after Speaker AN Shamseer denied the demand for an adjournment motion. They wanted the government to address the concerns of landowners affected by the project survey. The opposition alleged that the landowners are unable to sell the land or mortgage it because the government has marked the land for a social impact survey in connection with the Silverline project.

ALSO READ | Vizhinjam sea port protests called off; Kerala CM says construction of flats for fisherfolk soon

“The central government has approved the project in principle. They had asked the state government to expedite the land acquisition and other clearances while the arrangements are made with Japan International Cooperation Agency for co-financing.  The geotechnical, hydrological, and Comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (CEIA) are underway,” he informed the house.

The Opposition pointed out the recent order by the revenue department to redeploy the revenue officials involved in the survey for Silverline, as an indication of the government backing out from the project. However, the Chief Minister said that the redeployment was made to utilise the services of officers for other matters while awaiting the central nod for Silverline.

ALSO READ | Kerala's Silverline semi-high-speed rail project put on hold till Railway Board approval 
 

He also clarified that the survey was conducted and yellow stones were laid only for social impact study and hence there were no problems for landowners to transact the land. He also said that land acquisition for the project comes only after the government issues notification under section 11(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR Act, 2013).

ALSO READ | Cases against SilverLine protesters cannot be withdrawn: Govt tells Kerala HC

The opposition leader VD Satheesan was not satisfied with the reply. He said the survey done under section 4(1) created practical difficulties for the landowners. “No national bank or new generation bank will be ready to give loans with the surveyed land as collateral. The government has created trouble for these people by jumping into the project without adequate clearance. The chief minister knows that this project is not going to happen. Even if the centre approves we will not let the project happen, because it will be an environmental and economic disaster for the state,” said Satheesan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silverline project Kerala CM Kerala SilverLine Project
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp