Kerala's Silverline semi-high-speed rail project put on hold till Railway Board approval 

Earlier, there were large-scale protests against the stone laying which, according to the government, was part of the Social Impact Assessment study for land acquisition.

Published: 28th November 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has formally put on hold the Social Impact Assessment study for the proposed Silverline semi-high-speed railway project until it gets the approval of the Railway Board. Revenue officers who were assigned the task of boundary stone laying will be recalled.

Earlier, there were large-scale protests against the stone laying which, according to the government, was part of the Social Impact Assessment study for land acquisition. A total of 1,221 acres of land falling in eleven districts were to be acquired for the project.

An communication issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) A Jayathilak directed the Land Revenue Commissioner and collectors of 11 districts to recall the staff and submit proposals for their redeployment for specific projects.

The officers to be recalled are currently posted in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod.     

