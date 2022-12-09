Celebration of Serbian New Wave at IFFK

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 27th edition of International Film festival of Kerala (IFFK), which begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, will capture feelings of pathos and chaos of a population torn by conflict and inner turmoil. For the first time, IFFK will feature Serbia under the ‘Country Focus’ category, becoming the second international film festival to do so after Switzerland’s Vision du Reel.

While IFFK has a rich lineup of special packages of international masters and Indian panorama, it will be the celebration of Serbian movies that is sure to catch the audience’s eye. Serbian films are best known for their portrayal of mundane life. IFFK artistic director Deepika Suseelan said irrespective of genre, there

are quality films that primarily belong to the Serbian New Wave film movement.

“If you look at the film movements in Serbia in the past few years, there has been a drastic change. Many inspiring and artistically rich films have come up from the present crop of Serbian filmmakers. The innovative approach employed in Serbian films, which reflects the present political and social system, is a pleasure to watch. Inclusion of a new wave of Serbian films in IFFK was a must,” said Deepika.

Film critic C S Venkiteswaran said Serbia is a small country where majority of conflicts in eastern Europe occur.“In the recent decade, the country has produced several interesting films. The contemporary films listed are a take on the present situation too,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 27th edition of International Film festival of Kerala (IFFK), which begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, will capture feelings of pathos and chaos of a population torn by conflict and inner turmoil. For the first time, IFFK will feature Serbia under the ‘Country Focus’ category, becoming the second international film festival to do so after Switzerland’s Vision du Reel. While IFFK has a rich lineup of special packages of international masters and Indian panorama, it will be the celebration of Serbian movies that is sure to catch the audience’s eye. Serbian films are best known for their portrayal of mundane life. IFFK artistic director Deepika Suseelan said irrespective of genre, there are quality films that primarily belong to the Serbian New Wave film movement. “If you look at the film movements in Serbia in the past few years, there has been a drastic change. Many inspiring and artistically rich films have come up from the present crop of Serbian filmmakers. The innovative approach employed in Serbian films, which reflects the present political and social system, is a pleasure to watch. Inclusion of a new wave of Serbian films in IFFK was a must,” said Deepika. Film critic C S Venkiteswaran said Serbia is a small country where majority of conflicts in eastern Europe occur.“In the recent decade, the country has produced several interesting films. The contemporary films listed are a take on the present situation too,” he said.