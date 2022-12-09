Home States Kerala

Celebration of Serbian New Wave at IFFK

IFFK artistic director Deepika Suseelan said irrespective of genre, there are quality films that primarily belong to the Serbian New Wave film movement.

Published: 09th December 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The 27th edition of International Film festival of Kerala (IFFK), which begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, will capture feelings of pathos and chaos of a population torn by conflict and inner turmoil. For the first time, IFFK will feature Serbia under the ‘Country Focus’ category, becoming the second international film festival to do so after Switzerland’s Vision du Reel.

While IFFK has a rich lineup of special packages of international masters and Indian panorama, it will be the celebration of Serbian movies that is sure to catch the audience’s eye. Serbian films are best known for their portrayal of mundane life. IFFK artistic director Deepika Suseelan said irrespective of genre, there 
are quality films that primarily belong to the Serbian New Wave film movement.

“If you look at the film movements in Serbia in the past few years, there has been a drastic change. Many inspiring and artistically rich films have come up from the present crop of Serbian filmmakers. The innovative approach employed in Serbian films, which reflects the present political and social system, is a pleasure to watch. Inclusion of a new wave of Serbian films in IFFK was a must,” said Deepika. 

Film critic C S Venkiteswaran said Serbia is a small country where majority of conflicts in eastern Europe occur.“In the recent decade, the country has produced several interesting films. The contemporary films listed are a take on the present situation too,” he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
27th edition of International Film festival of Kerala IFFK Serbia cinema
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp