Kerala: Over 1 lakh new enterprises, 2 lakh jobs in eight months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state industries department has achieved a new milestone with over one lakh new enterprises being registered in the last eight months. This resulted in an investment of Rs 6,282 crore and 2,20,500 new jobs, a statement said. Most new enterprises were in the agriculture and foodprocessing sectors, with 17,958 new ventures employing over 58,000 people. The two sectors attracted investments worth Rs 1,818 crore. Over 25,000 units were started by women.

The announcement coincides with department’s ‘Year of Enterprises’ (YoE) programme this fiscal. In terms of employment, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram topped the list. Over 20,000 people were newly employed in each of these districts. Even in industrially backward districts such as Wayanad, Idukki and Kasaragod, new entrepreneurs gave jobs to over 18,000 people, according to the statement. Most businesses were started in Malappuram and Ernakulam followed by Kollam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kannur and Alappuzha.

“The department issued targets to local government institutions and district administrations based on the industrial situation in each. Wayanad topped in terms of achieving its target. It shows that all districts are capable of attracting investments, “ said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He pointed out that 70 LSGD institutions achieved their targets. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the YoE programme on March 30.

The industries department held consultations with trade unions, industry bodies such as FICCI, CII, Small-Scale Industries Association, chartered accountants and HR managers on the programme. Senior officials were given a three-day training at IIM Kozhikode and National Entrepreneurship Institute in Ahmedabad. In the initial phase, seminars were held at local bodies to spread the message of entrepreneurship. In the second phase, melas were held across the state on licensing, loans and subsidies. It also had the support of banks, which offered loans up to `10 lakh at 4% interest.

Entrepreneurs received licences through the single-window system called K-Swift. The YoE programme aimed at establishing one lakh MSMEs in this fiscal. Monitoring committees were formed at the state, district and local self-government levels. A total of 1,153 interns were appointed in LSGs to support entrepreneurs and help desks for the prospective entrepreneurs. The help desk functions in LSGs on Mondays and Wednesdays. Resource persons were also appointed at all industry centres at the taluk and district levels.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state industries department has achieved a new milestone with over one lakh new enterprises being registered in the last eight months. This resulted in an investment of Rs 6,282 crore and 2,20,500 new jobs, a statement said. Most new enterprises were in the agriculture and foodprocessing sectors, with 17,958 new ventures employing over 58,000 people. The two sectors attracted investments worth Rs 1,818 crore. Over 25,000 units were started by women. The announcement coincides with department’s ‘Year of Enterprises’ (YoE) programme this fiscal. In terms of employment, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Malappuram topped the list. Over 20,000 people were newly employed in each of these districts. Even in industrially backward districts such as Wayanad, Idukki and Kasaragod, new entrepreneurs gave jobs to over 18,000 people, according to the statement. Most businesses were started in Malappuram and Ernakulam followed by Kollam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Kannur and Alappuzha. “The department issued targets to local government institutions and district administrations based on the industrial situation in each. Wayanad topped in terms of achieving its target. It shows that all districts are capable of attracting investments, “ said Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He pointed out that 70 LSGD institutions achieved their targets. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the YoE programme on March 30. The industries department held consultations with trade unions, industry bodies such as FICCI, CII, Small-Scale Industries Association, chartered accountants and HR managers on the programme. Senior officials were given a three-day training at IIM Kozhikode and National Entrepreneurship Institute in Ahmedabad. In the initial phase, seminars were held at local bodies to spread the message of entrepreneurship. In the second phase, melas were held across the state on licensing, loans and subsidies. It also had the support of banks, which offered loans up to `10 lakh at 4% interest. Entrepreneurs received licences through the single-window system called K-Swift. The YoE programme aimed at establishing one lakh MSMEs in this fiscal. Monitoring committees were formed at the state, district and local self-government levels. A total of 1,153 interns were appointed in LSGs to support entrepreneurs and help desks for the prospective entrepreneurs. The help desk functions in LSGs on Mondays and Wednesdays. Resource persons were also appointed at all industry centres at the taluk and district levels.