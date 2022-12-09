Vizhinjam port to meet the deadline despite loss of 100 work days, says Kerala minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ports minister Ahamed Devarkovil informed the state assembly that the Vizhinjam International Seaport project would be completed on time despite the coastal protest resulting in a loss of 100 work days. According to him the speed of work would be enhanced so that the first ship would dock at the port during Onam next year.

He said the construction company has agreed to increase the number of rocks to be brought in and the number of barges for the construction of breakwaters. A 400-meter berth will be completed immediately.

“The port is likely to bring indirect economic growth. It will pave the way for more warehouses, hotels and residential buildings. The company has agreed to hire mostly the local population for the work,” said Devarkovil.

The government has completed the work of building to provide skill training to the youth in order to make them employable. The survey for a logistic park that has the potential to provide jobs for over 10,000 people, has started.

Even when the activist alleged that the port would not make any economic sense the minister said the port would attract more mother ships which hitherto used the Colombo port.

“At present, 75% of the containers for India are handled at Colombo. The entrepreneurs spent Rs10,000 per container for bringing containers unloaded at foreign ports. Besides, the Vizhinjam port will enhance the potential of ports in Kollam and Beypore,” said the minister.

