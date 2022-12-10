Home States Kerala

In past 2 years, Kerala Governor was out of state for 223 days: Documents

Most of his tours were to Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Maharashtra. Interestingly, he had stayed out of Kerala for 87 days within a period of six months.

Published: 10th December 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the past two-year span, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan was out of Kerala for a total of 223 days, as per documents in possession of TNIE. Most of his tours were to Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi and Maharashtra. Interestingly, he had stayed out of Kerala for 87 days within a period of six months when serious political manoeuvring was going on in the capital. It was alleged that in some months, he travelled frequently and it cost the exchequer dearly.

In 2022 alone till now he was outside of the state for 142 days. On certain occasions, the governor would fly out of state and return just for a day before embarking on another trip the next day. Usually the Comptroller and Auditor General does not audit the Rajbhavan. The ruling front alleges that it was under this disguise that the Rajbhavan is spending money prodigally. They also accuse the governor of violating the criteria set by the President’s office for travelling. According to the criteria, the governor should not keep away from the state for more than five days. But Governor Khan is not complying with the directive, critics say. 

Meanwhile, Rajbhavan sources dismissed the allegations and said that according to the criteria set by the Rashtrapathi Bhavan, the governor should not stay out of the state for more than five days continuously. They also said that President’s office never sought  clarification from the Rajbhavan in this regard. “They just sent the travel rules to the Rajbhavan” a source said. Rajbhavan sources claimed that the BJP government at the Centre has unofficially given nod to Arif Mohammed Khan’s travels.  

There are also allegations against the Rajbhavan that the governor is distributing funds to people freely. But, dismissing the allegations, Rajbhavan sources said that the funds are distributed to people who are suffering from serious health problems. They also said that the funds are distributed only after obtaining permission from the revenue department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan Kerala Governor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp