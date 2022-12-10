Home States Kerala

No fest invite, but ‘phayalvaan’ OK with it

Rasheed played the pivotal phayalvaan (wrestler) in P Padmarajan's 1981 film 'Oridathoru Phayalvaan'. It marked his debut. He is one of the very few members of the cast and crew members alive today.

Published: 10th December 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Rasheed at his home in Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Four decades later, N Abdul Rasheed aka Phayalvaan Rasheed still remembers how ace filmmaker P Padmarajan tried to lift him after filming a major fight sequence and they both fell in the mud.

The incident took place on the sets of Oridathoru Phayalvaan (1981), one of Padmarajan’s critically-acclaimed creations. The movie will be screened at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Tuesday. 

Rasheed played the pivotal phayalvaan (wrestler) in the film. It marked his debut. He is one of the very few cast and crew members alive today. Rasheed came to know about the screening when TNIE tracked him down after an extensive search.

However, he is okay with not being invited to IFFK.“I am happy they are screening my movie. I am not very active in film circles so it’s no wonder I was not invited,” said Rasheed, who ives in Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram. Rasheed was around 35 years old when he portrayed the ‘gatta gusthi’ wrestler who becomes a local hero by defeating his opponents and claiming the prettiest woman in the village as his wife. Scoring a role in the iconic movie is one of the treasured memories of Rasheed, who was the coach of the Transport department wrestling team at the time.

“I was a light heavyweight wrestler and we won a contest in Kannur. It was reported in the papers. Padmarajan had been looking for a real-life wrestler to act in the movie. Still photographer and actor N L Balakrishnan, my friend, suggested my name. Balakrishnan then came to my home and told me that Padmarajan was waiting outside. They had come in a Fiat car. Padmarajan was waiting at a distance so that he could watch my way of walking and decide whether I fit the bill,” recalls Rasheed. 

Rasheed had to shave off his beard and moustache for the role. “Immediately after the meeting, the three of us went to Veli. Padmarajan wanted to see my swimming skills. I had done theatre for three years so I knew acting. After selection, I was given around one month to get into the character. The shooting took place at Kumarakom. Padmarajan was overwhelmed with the way I portrayed the character,” he said.
Forced to choose between acting and his job as assistant transport officer, Rasheed chose the latter. “My last movie was Devadasi released in 1995,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Abdul Rasheed Phayalvaan Rasheed Oridathoru Phayalvaan International Film Festival of Kerala IFFK
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp