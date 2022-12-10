Plus-II student in MBBS class: Kozhikode Medical College authorities admit to lapses

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The authorities of the Kozhikode Medical College have accepted the lapse on their part in the incident in which a Plus-II student attended the first year MBBS classes without admission. The principal sought an explanation from the course coordinator, department heads and class teacher and asked to submit a report to the higher authorities regarding the incident.

The Plus-II student, who did not qualify for the medical entrance examinations, attended the MBBS classes at the Kozhikode Medical College for four days from November 29. The incident came to light when the student did not attend class on the fifth day. When the authorities checked the register and attendance books, it did not tally and found that she was ineligible.

According to the medical college officials, the student joined the classes in the second allotment.

A total of 245 students were given admission in the second allotment. Medical College Vice-Principal K G Sajith Kumar said the fall happened when the students were admitted to the class together. “When the new students came together for admission, the officials just recorded their names without asking for more information and let them in,” he said.

The student then came to the class along with other students on November 29. The V-P said that admit card was not given to the student. The student’s name was recorded on the attendance book of the college but not on the register book.

The college authorities are not clear about how the student reached the class. Meanwhile, in a police probe that followed, it was found that the student is a Malappuram native. It has also been revealed that the student sent messages to others on WhatsApp that the student got admission to the medical college.

