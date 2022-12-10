Song in praise of Lord Krishna puts devotional singer on a high pedestal

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: “I feel like I have sung 100 film songs already as such was the response I received for just one song, that too, about Guruvayurappan,” said Guruvayur Krishnan, a noted singer and caterer based in the temple town.

The video was shot on the eve of Guruvayur Ekadashi, when Krishnan and his family were slicing vegetables for the Ekadasi meals offered at Mammiyoor temple. “We have taken the contract for conducting ‘Prasada oottu’ at Mammiyoor temple. I was singing the song for a time pass while cutting vegetables. My daughter Meera then shot the video and posted it on Facebook. I never though it will have such a huge response from people,” said Krishnan.

At 53, Krishnan is active conducting devotional music fests in temples across the state. Settled in Guruvayur, Krishnan has music in his blood as the roots of his paternal family lies in the Chembai family in Palakkad. Though Krishnan attended music classes when he was young, he is actually not a trained singer. And all the singing comes from practice and talent.

“Earlier I used to perform for major ganamela troupes. But later it became boring and I shifted to devotional music fests. I am happy doing it,” he added. Krishnan devotes his music to Guruvayurappan, his favourite deity. He also believes that Lord Guruvayurappan is behind all his success.

“Many people called me after the video went viral. I am extremely happy and blessed to hear the appreciations,” he added. For those who were flattened by his song ‘Guruvayur Ekadashi Thozhuvan Pokumbol..’, Krishnan will be performing in Ernakulam on December 25, Palakkad on December 26 and Vadanapally on December 27. Latha Krishnan is his wife and the couple has a son and a daughter.

