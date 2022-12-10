Home States Kerala

We were once partners, CPM reminds Muslim League

CPM state secretary M V Govindan changes stance, says IUML is not a communal party

Published: 10th December 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

IUML

Image of IUML supporters used for representational purpose (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In an attempt to further deepen the fissures within the UDF, the CPM on Friday made public overtures to the IUML and reminded the League that it had once aligned with the Left front. The League, on its part, was cautious in its response and said it had not so far given a thought about switching sides.

The CPM, which had once potrayed IUML as communal, did a volte-face with its state secretary M V Govindan categorically stating that his party did not consider League a communal party. “League is a democratic party working for the minorities. CPM has criticised it whenever it joined hands with communal parties like SDPI,” he told reporters after the party state secretariat meeting.

“In a democracy there are no permanent friends and foes,” Govindan said, and pointed out that the CPM, under the leadership of E M S Namboothiripad, had aligned with the League to form a government in 1967. When asked about the League’s support to the University Bills that the LDF government moved in the assembly, Govindan said the CPM and its government welcome whoever support it. 

“However it won’t be enough. The CPM will consider their response to concrete political developments, and then take an appropriate approach. The CPM will join hands with any democratic, secular party to fight communalism,” he said. The CPM’s signals to the IUML, the second largest ally in the UDF, comes at a time when all is not well with the Legaue’s ties with the Congress.

The CPM state secretariat wanted the party to take advantage of the simmerings within the UDF, and further exploit the political situation in the party’s favour. “League’s unhappiness with the Congress over the way in which it handled the entire Tharoor episode and the unrelenting stand against the governor has opened a space,” said a secretariat member on condition of anonymity. 

CPM has realised it cannot ignore Muslim League, says K P A Majeed

“The CPM is of the view that with state Congress president’s pro-RSS stand and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s soft stand against the BJP, the League would find it difficult to remain in the UDF,” he said. CPM’s teaser came as the election for the parliament is fast approaching. Meanwhile, senior IUML leader K P A Majeed said the League has not given a thought about joining hands with the CPM.

“League will take its stand on each issue on the basis of merit. The CPM has now realised that it cannot ignore the League. We are against the governor in the university bills,” he told TNIE. IUML general secretary P M A Salam thanked the CPM leader for his good words. “We don’t know what’s the reason for the CPM to revise its approach. However, we are with the UDF till now,” he said. Earlier, A Vijayaraghavan, when he was in charge of the CPM state secretary, had unleashed major political attacks on the League.

Varsity Bill: Cong surrendered before League, says K Surendran

Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP state leadership has come out against Congress extending support to the LDF government in bringing out the University Bill in the assembly. Party state president K Surendran termed the Congress decision a U-turn in fear of the Muslim League. “The Congress was against the Bill earlier. But it got scared of the League leadership. Though the Congress is aware that the LDF move to replace the governor as chancellor of universities is aimed at corruption and nepotism, it supported the Bill. This proves that that it is the League which is controlling the UDF,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IUML Muslim League CPIM UDF LDF
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp