Public appearance of Vayalar Ravi becomes rare get-together

The P S John Endowment Award event at Ernakulam Town Hall witnessed a rare get-together of seasoned politicians and veteran journalists on Saturday.

Published: 11th December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets Congress leader Vayalar Ravi at the  P S John endowment award function in Kochi on Saturday. MP Hibi Eden looks on | Express

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The P S John Endowment Award event at Ernakulam Town Hall witnessed a rare get-together of seasoned politicians and veteran journalists on Saturday. In perhaps his first public appearance after he moved to Kochi from Delhi following the completion of his six-year Rajya Sabha last year, senior Congress leader Vayalar Ravi arrived at the venue for receiving the award, ignoring health issues -- he is 85. 

As he was helped to sit on the front row till chief guest Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at the venue, expelled Congress leader and Ravi’s cabinet colleague in UPA, K V Thomas, sat beside him and struck up a conversation. With news photographers beginning to click the moment,  Thomas was only too happy to pose for the photo. 

Hibi Eden, MP, T J Vinodh, MLA, and Mayor M Anilkumar too arrived as the conversation waded into local politics. Pinarayi, who had a slew of functions in Kochi, arrived behind, and he immediately came towards Ravi, and they along with other dignitaries moved to the dais. At the event, Pinarayi said the new generation of leaders should emulate Ravi’s humanistic approach to politics. 

“Vayalar Ravi is one of the prominent Congress leaders alive in the country today. He is an accomplished parliamentarian, an able legislator, an efficient administrator and a brilliant orator. When he was the minister, he always tried to put the interest of the public first,” the chief minister said.

Comments

