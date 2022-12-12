Artist from Turkey portrays politics of environment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Alper Aydin from Turkey is depicting artworks that narrate the politics of the environment. He says his works are an expression of the thought that humans are just a part of nature.

The 33-year-old artist believes that there is no better medium to showcase his ideas and stances than art. Aydin, who uses various mediums of contemporary art to express his ideas and connect to the audience, has come out with an installation comprising pencil drawings and plastic paintings at Pepper House in Fort Kochi. The installation depicts the drawings and paintings of stones in various sizes and weights from his native place, Ordu.

Aydin’s creativity spans different mediums, including painting, sculpturing, illustration, performance, and video segments. He has already made a footprint in various international exhibitions, including the Biennales, with his works. The world-renowned artist who has done his studies in Earth Art has a PhD also to his credit. He had served as a professor in the art department for seven years. Currently, he focuses on environment watch and conserva-tion and bringing out the artworks centred on these themes.

Will rain play spoilsport?

The heavy rain predicted for the next three days has cast a gloom over the excitement at the Biennale venues. The organisers fear that the rain might take the fun out of the event, especially during the initial days. With heavy rain delaying the setting up of the outdoor installations, talks are going around that the event might be thrown open to the public only after a week. However, the inaugural function will go on

as planned.

KOCHI: Alper Aydin from Turkey is depicting artworks that narrate the politics of the environment. He says his works are an expression of the thought that humans are just a part of nature. The 33-year-old artist believes that there is no better medium to showcase his ideas and stances than art. Aydin, who uses various mediums of contemporary art to express his ideas and connect to the audience, has come out with an installation comprising pencil drawings and plastic paintings at Pepper House in Fort Kochi. The installation depicts the drawings and paintings of stones in various sizes and weights from his native place, Ordu. Aydin’s creativity spans different mediums, including painting, sculpturing, illustration, performance, and video segments. He has already made a footprint in various international exhibitions, including the Biennales, with his works. The world-renowned artist who has done his studies in Earth Art has a PhD also to his credit. He had served as a professor in the art department for seven years. Currently, he focuses on environment watch and conserva-tion and bringing out the artworks centred on these themes. Will rain play spoilsport? The heavy rain predicted for the next three days has cast a gloom over the excitement at the Biennale venues. The organisers fear that the rain might take the fun out of the event, especially during the initial days. With heavy rain delaying the setting up of the outdoor installations, talks are going around that the event might be thrown open to the public only after a week. However, the inaugural function will go on as planned.