Biennale assumes significance as a bulwark against reactionary forces: CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Strengthening defence against reactionary forces through diverse cultural representation is the political importance of Biennale, apart from its artistic value, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The chief minister was inaugurating the 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale at Fort Kochi Parade Ground.

He said, today, various forces are attempting to destroy diversity by implementing reactionary ideologies like one race, one language and one way of dressing. “It is of great significance that the Biennale gives people from different backgrounds an opportunity to display their artistic talents in a democratic manner,” he said.

The CM said, “Culture does not exist separately from the mainstream. What is considered normal in a society is its culture. The state government is trying to boost social progress by positively interacting in the cultural sphere. It is by recognising the cultural importance of Biennale that has attained the pride of place on the global stage that the state government has come forward to allot Rs 7 crore for it.

This is the largest governmental aid given for any cultural programme in India.” The chief minister also wished the Biennale would become a grand festival that fosters diversity, including its regional cultural components.

Ministers K N Balagopal, P Rajeeve, P A Mohamed Riyas, Mayor M Anil Kumar, Hibi Eden MP, MLAs K J Maxi, and T J Vinodh, former minister K V Thomas, Kochi Biennale Foundation trustee and Lulu Financial Group MD Adeeb Ahamed, and French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

