Drug offences: 1,371 booked under stringent sections in Kerala

Published: 13th December 2022 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has set in motion legal procedures against 1,371 people who are regularly involved in drug trafficking. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the assembly that legal action has been initiated against 1,277 people who were found to be repeatedly involved in drug-related cases under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act. The other 94 men will face action under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act that allows their extended detention, the CM said.

As per the Act invoked against the offenders, the government can attach their wealth earned through the sale of narcotics and also award them extra punishment, one-and-half times more than the maximum punishment, for taking part in the offence repeatedly.

The CM said the Anti-Terrorist Squad has been tasked with the responsibility of preparing a data bank of habitual drug offenders in the districts.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister M B Rajesh said the excise sleuths have booked 214 college and school students this year in drug-related offences. Kottayam led the list with 103 cases while Ernakulam came second with 85 cases. 

