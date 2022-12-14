IUML leader Randathani’s speech on curriculum revision sparks row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IUML leader Abdurahman Randathani has triggered a controversy saying the curriculum revision proposed by the government aims to impart lessons on ‘masturbation’ and ‘homosexuality’ to adolescents.Addressing a UDF protest meeting in front of the Kannur collectorate on Tuesday, the former MLA said girls in Kerala have achieved new heights in education.

“Girls have an important role in our education system. But that is not by making boys and girls sit together. They (the government) say that immense changes will happen in education sector if boys and girls sit together in a classroom. Then students are going to be taught lessons on masturbation and homosexuality,” he said.

Randathani said the country’s culture will be in danger if such things are taught in classroom. “Our Constitution calls for equal rights to male and female. But it also seeks protection of religious beliefs of every individual,” he said.

After his remarks became a controversy, Randathani explained that he was opposing the wrong notions in the curriculum framework. He said educational reforms should not be confined to imposing same uniform for boys and girls and mixed seat arrangements. “References to masturbation and homosexuality are there in the handbook given to the Kudumbashree volunteers. We are warning against the draining of moral values in society,” he said.

