Muslim groups confused as CPM, IUML get closer

KOZHIKODE: The developing cosy relationship between the CPM and the IUML will be a major embarrassment for the Muslim organisations that have been lashing out at the LDF government for its ‘anti-Muslim’ stand. Many Muslim organisations had taken the position that the CPM is trying to smuggle in the ‘liberal’ and ‘atheist’ ideology through various channels, posing grave danger to the believers.

The major reason for the polarisation in the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama was the alleged pro-CPM stand taken by its president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal. Anti-Jiffiri Thangal group has been alleging that Thangal was taking a soft approach to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM. This irritation was publicly aired by Samastha Mushawara member Bahaudeen Nadvi Kooriyad at a meeting last month. He indirectly criticised Jiffiri Thangal for welcoming the LDF government’s decision to shelve the move to entrust the PSC with the appointments to Waqf Board. Kooriyad, who is known to be close to the IUML, had earlier written an article saying that the madrassa system will collapse if communists come to power.

It is believed that the anti-Jiffiri Thangal group took a strident stand against the CPM at the behest of the IUML. Now they are confused over their future course of action if the IUML-CPM alliance becomes a reality.

The Jama’at-e-Islami, which offered all ideological help to the IUML to take on the CPM, too is perturbed. The sympathisers of the organisation had brought a book against communism during the run-up to the assembly elections. Jama’at and its feeder organisation were at the forefront of attacking the communists (read CPM) to prepare the ground for the IUML.

The anti-CPM faction led by M K Muneer and K M Shaji is keenly watching the developments after CPM state secretary M V Govindan gave a clean chit to the IUML. A bitter critic of the CPM, Muneer had written a series of articles against communism during the campaign for the assembly elections. His remarks against the personal life of communist leaders at the meeting organised by MSF in Kozhikode a few months ago had kicked-off a huge controversy. Reacting to Govindan’s remarks, Shaji said aligning with the CPM would amount to surrendering the ideals of the IUML.

The Kanthapuram faction of the Sunnis, which has been traditionally loyal to the CPM and antagonistic to the IUML, is worried for a different reason. The group is suspicious about the CPM’s new-found love for the IUML, though no leader from the faction has openly aired any resentment. Muslim politics in the state will see new permutations and combinations if the CPM decides to strike an alliance with the IUML.

