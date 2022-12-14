Home States Kerala

No relief, Alencherry has to appear in court

The HC had dismissed a total of seven petitions filed by Alencherry.

Cardinal George Alencherry

KOCHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry seeking exemption from appearing in a court in person.

Alencherry now has to appear in person before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JFCMC) in Kakkanad on Wednesday in connection with the alleged illegal sale of land belonging to the Church. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed him to appear before the court in person. The JFCMC had registered a case against Alencherry in 2019 for breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent execution of the deed of transfer.

Alencherry had first moved the magistrate court seeking exemption from personal appearance. However, his plea was dismissed with the court making it clear that no such exemption could be given. It also said that the cardinal could apply for the exemption after appearing before the court.

The HC had dismissed a total of seven petitions filed by Alencherry. In July, the government had submitted in the SC that no illegal activity had taken place in the land deals.

