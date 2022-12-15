Cabinet sanctions financial aid for kin of Bharathapuzha canoe accident victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet that met here on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the next of kin of four people in Tirur taluk in Malappuram who died after a canoe overturned in the Bharathapuzha on November 20.

A group of six, including, four women, had gone to collect clams when the mishap occurred. The next of kin of Abdul Salam, Aboobacker and Rukhiya who died in the mishap will be paid Rs 1 lakh each from the CM’s Distress Relief Fund.

The two children of the fourth victim Sainaba will be paid Rs 3 lakh each and their education expenses will be borne by the government. The families will also be paid Rs 40,000 each to meet the funeral expenses.

The family of Vishwanathan Kani who died at Podiyakala settlement in Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary will be paid Rs 2 lakh from CMDRF.The cabinet also decided to extend the validity of 56 fast-track courts.

These courts will function till March 31, 2023. The cabinet took an in-principle decision to provide the benefits of the 11th pay revision to employees of Civil Supplies Corporation. Pay will be revised for 615 contract employees and 40 daily wage employees of Kerala Medical Services Corporation with certain conditions. The salary and allowances of employees of Kerala Media Academy have been sanctioned subject to terms and conditions.

An administrative sanction of Rs 245 crore was accorded for an educational complex to come up in Pinarayi village in Kannur with KIIFB assistance. The cabinet also appointed Sanjeev V Thomas as director of the Institute of Communicative and Cognitive Neurosciences. He had retired from the Neurosurgery department of SCTIMST recently.

