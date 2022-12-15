Home States Kerala

Dispute over a fence leads to murder of 34-year-old man in Kochi in Kerala

According to police, there was a raging dispute between Venu and Sanal's family over the fencing installed along the boundary.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A property dispute resulted in the murder of a 34-year-old at Edavanakkad panchayat in Kochi on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sanal (34), son of Asokan, Mundengattu House, Aniyal Beech, Edavanakkad, under the Njarrakkal police station limits in the city.

Police have taken the accused persons -- Venu and his son Jayaraj -- into custody.

According to police, there was a raging dispute between Venu and Sanal's family over the fencing installed along the boundary. There were verbal clashes between both families over the matter several times.

After one such heated argument, the accused Venu and Jayaraj intercepted Sanal at Aniyal beach around 7 pm on Wednesday.

"Venu tied Sanal using a rope and assaulted him several times by stepping over him. Jayaraj hit Sanal multiple times using an iron rod. Following the attack, Sanal became unconscious and was rushed to a hospital nearby. Later, he was shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries at around 3.45 am on Thursday," a police official said.

A case was registered at Njarakkal Police station under IPC section 302 for murder, 341 for wrongful restraint, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 324 for causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. Police have taken both the accused persons into custody.

"Venu and Jayaraj are under our custody and their arrest will be recorded soon," a police officer confirmed.

"Attempts are being made to trace the iron rod used for the act. Similarly, we are also checking whether there were any other reasons behind the incident," he added.

The body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy. Police surgeons will share their findings about the fatal injuries that led to the death of Sanal, cops said.

